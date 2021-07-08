V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,500 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total value of $201,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.53, for a total value of $201,795.00.

On Monday, June 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $122,800.00.

On Friday, June 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total value of $121,450.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total value of $185,610.00.

On Monday, June 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $118,500.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $307,000.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $116,350.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $353,760.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total value of $348,360.00.

On Monday, April 26th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $354,210.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $139.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.77 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.19. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $140.82.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $145.51 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 8.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. FMR LLC raised its position in CorVel by 92.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

