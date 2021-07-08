Vai (VAI) Price Hits $0.88

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 8th. Vai has a market capitalization of $80.62 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai coin can now be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00002709 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vai has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 91,164,873 coins. The official website for Vai is venus.io . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

