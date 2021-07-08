VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Acquired by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 37.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 13,520 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,885,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 87,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 15,148 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $34.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.91. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

