Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Toroso Investments LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,310,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,283 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Toroso Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $64,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.05. 189,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,953,236. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $53.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.99.

