Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,370 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $90.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.54. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

