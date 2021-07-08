Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Receives $18.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

VSTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Vasta Platform in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Shares of VSTA opened at $7.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $643.34 million and a P/E ratio of -70.45. Vasta Platform has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $22.35.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $51.38 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Vasta Platform will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTA. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Vasta Platform during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,331,000. Compass Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 2,042,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after buying an additional 1,103,477 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,455,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,101,000 after purchasing an additional 401,155 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,685,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,601,000 after purchasing an additional 308,966 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,885,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,569,000 after purchasing an additional 177,361 shares during the period. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

