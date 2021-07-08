Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $407.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) will post $407.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vectrus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $410.00 million and the lowest is $405.83 million. Vectrus posted sales of $336.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.95 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 2.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 26th.

NYSE:VEC opened at $46.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $541.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.48. Vectrus has a 52-week low of $36.83 and a 52-week high of $60.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEC. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 97.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vectrus in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vectrus in the first quarter worth about $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vectrus in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vectrus in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

