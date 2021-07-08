Venator Capital Management Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Venator Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,113,000. Molson Coors Beverage makes up about 3.4% of Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550,843 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 626.7% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,087,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,911,000 after buying an additional 2,662,387 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $87,548,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,301,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,868,000 after buying an additional 622,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 662,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,898,000 after buying an additional 493,666 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.08.

TAP traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $52.98. The company had a trading volume of 36,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,513. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

