Venator Capital Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Venator Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. The Lovesac accounts for 0.9% of Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Lovesac were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Donna Dellomo sold 3,275 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $262,131.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,843,080.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 915 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $70,162.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,289. Company insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE remained flat at $$67.95 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,757. The Lovesac Company has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.26.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

LOVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

