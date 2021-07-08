Venator Capital Management Ltd. Makes New $302,000 Investment in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM)

Venator Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Marlin Technology in the first quarter worth about $1,920,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marlin Technology in the first quarter worth about $3,249,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Marlin Technology in the first quarter worth about $433,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Marlin Technology in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Marlin Technology in the first quarter worth about $2,151,000.

Get Marlin Technology alerts:

Shares of FINM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,375. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69. Marlin Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM).

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.