Venator Capital Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU)

Venator Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter valued at about $2,000,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter valued at about $3,830,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter valued at about $8,641,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIIXU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,351. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.05. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

