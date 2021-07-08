Venator Capital Management Ltd. Sells 5,500 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Venator Capital Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.7% of Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB stock traded down $6.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $343.76. 371,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,146,152. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $329.97. The stock has a market cap of $974.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.90 and a 12 month high of $358.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,404,620 shares of company stock valued at $778,896,066. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.