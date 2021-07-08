Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Shares Sold by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. lowered its stake in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) by 22.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 801,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,347 shares during the quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in Verona Pharma were worth $6,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 810,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 83.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 98,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 11,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRNA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.69. 38,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,914. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.35. Verona Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The firm has a market cap of $329.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.52.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.10). Research analysts predict that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Verona Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.95.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

