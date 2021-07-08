Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli Sells 10,000 Shares

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,828,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,443,548. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 14,341 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total value of $1,467,084.30.

On Friday, June 25th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $1,010,000.00.

VICR stock opened at $106.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.71. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $70.90 and a 12-month high of $109.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.54 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Vicor’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Vicor in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Analog Century Management LP grew its holdings in Vicor by 39.2% during the first quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 81,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 22,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vicor by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,552,000 after purchasing an additional 25,057 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vicor by 278.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 45,722 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Vicor during the first quarter valued at $1,659,000. 36.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

