Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,040 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 22,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 43,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.56.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $486,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,912.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $90,622.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,599.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $726,969. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COR opened at $136.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $141.50. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.26.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 93.72%. The business had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 95.67%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

