Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $782,000 Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 1.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 2.4% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $151,146.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $81,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,044.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,716 shares of company stock worth $7,510,619 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H stock opened at $77.63 on Thursday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $92.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The business had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 59.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on H. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.54.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

