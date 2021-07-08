Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $814,000 Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.1% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.79.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $83.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.58. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $1,953,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,839 shares in the company, valued at $23,735,902.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 2,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $215,582.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,037.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,672 shares of company stock worth $4,916,443 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

