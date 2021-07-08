Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 101,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 38.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 52,976 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 249.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 239,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 27,280 shares in the last quarter. 37.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BB opened at $11.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 301.75 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.20. BlackBerry Limited has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. BlackBerry’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BB shares. CIBC cut shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James set a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities cut shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

