Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 133.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the first quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 528.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 372.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. Berenberg Bank raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC lowered The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, VTB Capital lowered The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.08.

The Mosaic stock opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.85. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

