Vident Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1,987.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sykes Enterprises by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYKE. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $53.40 on Thursday. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $54.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.38 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

