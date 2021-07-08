Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Trading Up 9.2%

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)’s stock price was up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.32 and last traded at $49.07. Approximately 557,508 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 47,130,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.94.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPCE shares. Cowen raised their target price on Virgin Galactic from $23.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Virgin Galactic from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group lowered Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virgin Galactic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.92.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 0.39.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.86) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $39,860,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter worth about $86,506,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth about $13,402,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,727,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,919,000 after purchasing an additional 381,878 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,160,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 585,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,897,000 after purchasing an additional 323,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

