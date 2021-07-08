Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE:ZTR opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.95. Virtus Total Return Fund has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $10.41.

About Virtus Total Return Fund

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

