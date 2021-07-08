Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.
Shares of NYSE:ZTR opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.95. Virtus Total Return Fund has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $10.41.
About Virtus Total Return Fund
