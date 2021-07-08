Vistra (NYSE:VST) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock.

VST has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America cut Vistra from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Guggenheim reissued a neutral rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vistra presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.57.

NYSE:VST opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.89. Vistra has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vistra will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

In related news, CFO James A. Burke acquired 30,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $475,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 3,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 244,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,843,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $682,270. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

