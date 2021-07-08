Vivos Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:VVOS)

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,355 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 759% compared to the average daily volume of 274 call options.

NASDAQ:VVOS opened at $5.20 on Thursday. Vivos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.58. The stock has a market cap of $118.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71.

Get Vivos Therapeutics alerts:

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vivos Therapeutics will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

VVOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Vivos Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vivos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVOS. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $66,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.