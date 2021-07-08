Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 180 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 197 ($2.57) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 151 ($1.97) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 173.91 ($2.27).

LON:VOD opened at GBX 119.08 ($1.56) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 130.18. The company has a market cap of £33.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 396.93.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Nick Read sold 346,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58), for a total value of £419,283.15 ($547,796.12). Also, insider Van Boxmeer acquired 305,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £411,750 ($537,954.01).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

