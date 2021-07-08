Voestalpine’s (VLPNY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voestalpine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of VLPNY stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $8.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Voestalpine has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 103.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Voestalpine had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 1.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Voestalpine will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

