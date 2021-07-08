Voestalpine’s (VLPNY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voestalpine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.
Shares of VLPNY stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $8.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Voestalpine has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 103.75 and a beta of 1.29.
About Voestalpine
Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.
