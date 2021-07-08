WABnetwork Hits Market Capitalization of $111,658.88 (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. WABnetwork has a market capitalization of $111,658.88 and $8.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WABnetwork has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One WABnetwork coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00056700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00018893 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $303.36 or 0.00924995 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 100.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

WABnetwork Coin Profile

WAB is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork . The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

WABnetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WABnetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

