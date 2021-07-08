Wagerr Achieves Market Cap of $7.02 Million (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last week, Wagerr has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for $0.0324 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. Wagerr has a market cap of $7.02 million and $242.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00008236 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00009668 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.96 or 0.00427245 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 220,056,647 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.