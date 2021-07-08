Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

WDPSF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Warehouses De Pauw in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Warehouses De Pauw from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WDPSF opened at $38.75 on Wednesday. Warehouses De Pauw has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.62.

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million mÂ². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

