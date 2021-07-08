Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is a producer and exporter of premium metallurgical coal. It operates primarily in Alabama. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is based in Brookwood, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HCC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of HCC stock opened at $18.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $929.99 million, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $25.90.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $213.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.53 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 259.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 51,423 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at $490,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 172,031 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 400,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after buying an additional 48,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

