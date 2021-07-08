Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2021

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is a producer and exporter of premium metallurgical coal. It operates primarily in Alabama. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is based in Brookwood, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HCC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of HCC stock opened at $18.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $929.99 million, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $25.90.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $213.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.53 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 259.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 51,423 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at $490,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 172,031 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 400,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after buying an additional 48,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Warrior Met Coal (HCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.