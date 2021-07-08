Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

Waterstone Financial has a payout ratio of 34.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Waterstone Financial to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Shares of WSBF opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.85. Waterstone Financial has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $21.41. The company has a market cap of $482.94 million, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.32.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $70.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.80 million. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 27.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waterstone Financial news, COO William F. Bruss sold 5,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $113,833.52. Also, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $487,593.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,158.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

