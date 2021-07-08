Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 55.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 936 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Watsco were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.60.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $295.47 on Thursday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.35 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.82.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

