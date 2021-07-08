WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The business had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $260.54 on Thursday. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $183.55 and a 1 year high of $333.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89 and a beta of -0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.45%.

Several research analysts have commented on WDFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

