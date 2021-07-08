WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $61,201,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after buying an additional 17,253 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $3,453,000. Payden & Rygel lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.05.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $243.08. 54,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,359,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $139.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.61. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.