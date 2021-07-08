WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,989 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Visa by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after buying an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1,170.4% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $893,630,000 after buying an additional 3,763,943 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Visa by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,673,261,000 after buying an additional 3,065,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,902,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,367,001,000 after buying an additional 2,326,178 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upped their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.72.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 119,797 shares of company stock worth $28,136,501 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded down $3.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $236.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,708,969. The company has a market capitalization of $459.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.20. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $241.04.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.