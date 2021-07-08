WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Sells 113 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $615,289.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total value of $127,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,892.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,781 shares of company stock worth $3,867,709 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded down $7.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $317.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,604. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $285.62. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.53 and a 12-month high of $325.54. The firm has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.75, a PEG ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group upgraded Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.29.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

