WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Sells 248 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.14. 10,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,348. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $73.79 and a twelve month high of $105.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.32.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

