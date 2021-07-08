Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Acquires 1,990 Shares of Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cohn Robbins were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRHC. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,867,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Cohn Robbins in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohn Robbins in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Cohn Robbins in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,597,000. Finally, Serengeti Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Cohn Robbins in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,353,000. 57.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRHC stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.85. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $11.46.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

