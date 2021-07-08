Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $378,000 Holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,859 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

CSII stock opened at $42.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.72.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.18 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. Cardiovascular Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.59 per share, with a total value of $51,885.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $259,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott R. Ward acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $34,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,710.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSII shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

