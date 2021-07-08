Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $711,000 Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

AXSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company.

Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

In related news, Director Mark Coleman bought 500 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $63.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.65. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.