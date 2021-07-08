Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 234,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after buying an additional 21,778 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 285.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 719,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,092,000 after buying an additional 179,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HUN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.53.

HUN stock opened at $26.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.11. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 76.53%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

