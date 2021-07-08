Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 3,630 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

ZYME opened at $35.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 0.99. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 619.31%. Research analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZYME. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

In other Zymeworks news, insider James Priour sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $26,533.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,477.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME).

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.