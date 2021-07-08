Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Takes $316,000 Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,138 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBAC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

SBAC opened at $330.80 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $332.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 268.94 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.84.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total value of $150,159.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.91.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

