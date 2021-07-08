Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Trims Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 83.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,029 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Penumbra by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $275.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.49 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $268.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 613.11, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.31.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research upgraded Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.71.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

