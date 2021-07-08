Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.91.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $43.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.67. The firm has a market cap of $179.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,479,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452,785 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,039,658,000 after purchasing an additional 22,458,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,505,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,396,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,726 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 49,715,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,150 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 47,763,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,799,000 after purchasing an additional 815,990 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.