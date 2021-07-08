WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 66.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,684 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in WESCO International by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,898,000 after acquiring an additional 9,527 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in WESCO International by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. increased its stake in WESCO International by 7,750.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 135,625 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth about $2,767,000. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Shares of WCC opened at $102.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.45. WESCO International, Inc. has a one year low of $33.07 and a one year high of $113.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.39.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 0.87%. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WESCO International news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $764,004.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,876.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $837,729.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,041.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,080 shares of company stock valued at $7,704,013 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. WESCO International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.14.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC).

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.