West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Given a C$170.00 Price Target at Raymond James

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) received a C$170.00 price objective from investment analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 82.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WFG. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$130.00 to C$412.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$135.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber to C$156.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities reissued an “action list buy” rating and set a C$140.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday.

WFG traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$93.06. 417,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$91.63. The company has a market cap of C$11.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.45. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of C$77.32 and a one year high of C$110.81.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$5.88 by C$2.93. The company had revenue of C$2.97 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 10.3199985 EPS for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

