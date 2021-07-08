Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys 333,630 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 967,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,630 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.78% of KAR Auction Services worth $14,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 49.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 169,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 73,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KAR opened at $17.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 862.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. KAR Auction Services’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

