Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys Shares of 47,950 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 47,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,267,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $158.96 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.32 and a fifty-two week high of $163.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.60.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

