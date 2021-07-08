Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 85.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 578,458 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $9,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,268,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,271,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,666 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,094,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,535,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,722 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 819,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,713,000 after purchasing an additional 537,224 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,309,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,539,000 after purchasing an additional 299,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,942,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,007,000 after purchasing an additional 250,004 shares during the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $91.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.49. The company has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 25 shares of company stock worth $2,381 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

